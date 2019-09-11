Elms College Ranked Highly by U.S. News in Northern Region, Social Mobility

CHICOPEE — Elms College ranks in the top half of schools in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 list of Best Regional Universities (North).

Elms College improved significantly in the 2020 rankings, moving to 86th among regional universities in the northern U.S. region, up from 99th in 2019.

Elms College also was named in the top 20% (37th) among Regional Universities (North) in a new category, Top Performers on Social Mobility, which ranks schools for enrolling and graduating large proportions of students who have received federal Pell Grants.

Elms College President Harry Dumay said the rankings demonstrate the quality of an Elms education. “We are especially proud of our high ranking in this new category, as it is strong evidence of the Elms commitment to supporting an economically diverse student population every step of the way as they earn their degrees.”

U.S. News ranks Elms College as a university because of changes to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education’s basic classification system and the number of graduate programs Elms offers. The Carnegie categories are the accepted standard in U.S. higher education.