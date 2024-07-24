Elms College Receives $567,000 from Two Grants

CHICOPEE — Elms College recently received two grants totaling more than $567,000 to grow and strengthen the college’s online learning academic programs and continue the work of the Center for Equity in Urban Education (CEUE).

The Davis Educational Foundation awarded Elms College $317,627 for its Strengthening Online Learning and Engagement (SOLE) initiative. This three-year grant will enable Elms to increase its online learning capability throughout the curriculum and also expand the transfer pipeline. The Davis Educational Foundation was established by Stanton and Elisabeth Davis after the former’s retirement as chairman of Shaw’s Supermarkets Inc.

In addition, Elms also received $250,000 from the Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation to continue its support of the college’s CEUE, which was founded five years ago to diversify the pipeline of well-prepared, culturally responsive K-12 teachers throughout Western Mass.

By offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs that lead to teaching licensure, the CEUE addresses the educational inequities and obstacles for underrepresented populations to enter the teaching profession.

“I am grateful for the support and generosity of the Davis Educational Foundation and the Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation,” Elms College President Harry Dumay said. “Both foundations are contributing greatly to the future success of Elms College by enhancing our online education capabilities and continuing to prepare culturally responsive educators in the region.”