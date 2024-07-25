Big Y Launches New Pharmacy Mobile App

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y’s new Pharmacy Mobile App is up and running. Launched in June, Big Y RX is more than just an upgrade from the original application; it is a comprehensive suite of tools to support a patient’s health journey. Designed for ease of use, it helps simplify patients’ healthcare experience, allowing them to manage their own health or that of their loved ones, including pets.

Users can expect a host of new features, including scan refills, prescription transfers, family account management, a pharmacy locator, medicine reminders, refill reminders, and customer statement access. Patients without access to a phone or mobile device can get all the same services online.

“While the goal of the new app is to enhance customer experience, our pharmacists and pharmacy teams are always here to help you both in-person or over the phone,” said Kathy Premo, Pharmacy Services manager. “Also, patients can access all of the same services from the app on the pharmacy website platform.”

The Big Y RX app is available for download in the App Store, the Google Play Store, or at www.bigy.com/pharmacy.