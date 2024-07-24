Connecticut State Asnuntuck Selected for Metallica Scholars Initiative

ENFIELD, Conn. — Connecticut State Community College Asnuntuck announced its selection as the first community college in Connecticut and one of 18 nationwide recipients this year to join the prestigious Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI). This honor comes as part of the largest expansion of the initiative to date, supported by a $75,000 grant aimed at enhancing the Asnuntuck student experience and career readiness within its advanced manufacturing programs.

“Connecticut State Community College is proud to be part of this program, which continues the commitment and legacy of offering transformative educational opportunities that lead to meaningful high-demand and high-wage jobs,” Connecticut State President O. John Maduko said. “This award highlights our dedication to advanced manufacturing and workforce development, bridging our students to rewarding careers within our Connecticut communities. The Metallica Scholars Initiative provides vital resources and support for our students and elevates the importance and dignity of career and technical education.”

Through the grant, Asnuntuck will be able to award $30,000 in scholarships to 30 students in the program’s summer advanced manufacturing cohort. Manufacturing students will also receive OSHA 10 training and certification and have access to new robotics simulation software. The campus will also use the funds to supply welding students with their own equipment, which they can take with them to use in future employment.

“We are incredibly honored to be selected as a Metallica Scholars community college, representing Connecticut as the one and only in this prestigious initiative,” said Michelle Coach, Connecticut State Asnuntuck campus CEO. “This grant equips our students with essential safety certifications, equipment, career-readiness competencies, and cutting-edge skills, ensuring they are highly marketable in the workforce. We are proud to launch the careers of our students with the solid foundation and unique recognition that comes with being a Metallica Scholar. Thanks to this support, our students are ready to rock their future and excel in the manufacturing sector.”

Launched in 2019 by All Within My Hands (AWMH) in partnership with the American Assoc. of Community Colleges, MSI began with 10 colleges and primarily manufacturing programs. It now offers diverse workforce opportunities for students interested in gaining the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying careers. Additional curricula will include construction, healthcare, and engineering, contributing to more than 25 fields of study offered within the initiative. To date, AWMH has invested more than $10.5 million in the American workforce, reaffirming a commitment to career and technical education at the local level.

“When we launched the Metallica Scholars Initiative, it really spoke to me,” said James Hetfield, Metallica’s lead vocalist and guitarist, citing “a collective goal of breaking the stigma of trade skills. Trade skills are vital to society, and what’s even more important is to support the many folks who are trying to create a career by learning and using these skills. I am so proud — we all are — to see how this program is changing lives by providing much-needed resources to empower students, and it’s great that we’re able to make our biggest grant yet to support these students and the future workforce. We are reaching even further for year six of the Metallica Scholars Initiative. This year, our program will be in 60 schools in all 50 states, all thanks to your support.”

For a complete list of all 60 colleges currently supported by AWMH, visit allwithinmyhands.org/metallica-scholars.