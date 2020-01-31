Lowe’s Surprises Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke with Kitchen Renovation

HOLYOKE — To kick off the new year, Hadley and Springfield Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores selected the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke to be the recipient of this year’s Heroes Project. Employees volunteered more than 100 hours to fully renovate and transform an outdated kitchen into a new Kids Café. The renovation entailed a full demolition of the kitchen, new cabinets, countertops, appliances, and customized kitchen furnishings.

The new Kids Café will serve as a nutrition and culinary program space where youth will be exposed to healthy food options, learn about sanitation, acquire cooking skills, explore careers, and overall develop a passion for food. The Kids Café will also allow the club increased capacity to serve more snacks and dinners to youth on an annual basis. Last year alone, the club served more than 44,000 snacks and more than 8,000 dinners to youth.

The Kids Café will officially serve its first dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. With Lowe’s volunteers in attendance, the Boys & Girls Club will celebrate the Kids Café with a traditional Spanish-style home-cooked meal.