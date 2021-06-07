Elms College to Host Fourth Annual Executive Leadership Breakfast on June 11

CHICOPEE — Elms College will host its fourth annual Executive Leadership Breakfast on Friday, June 11 at 7:30 a.m. The program will begin at 8 a.m.

Attendance in person is by invitation only, and attendees will adhere to ElmsSafe protocols. To see the livestream of the event, visit form.jotform.com/211195021547146.

The keynote speaker at the breakfast will be Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack, whose talk is titled “The New Normal: What Will It Be and When Will It Be Here?”

“The entire nation is experiencing this transition to the new normal as more and more of the COVID restrictions are released. Given his leadership at the state level in the effort to fight the pandemic, Dr. Mark Keroack is perfectly placed to help Western Massachusetts leaders discern what we can expect post-pandemic,” said Harry Dumay, president of Elms College.

Under Keroack’s leadership, Baystate Health has expanded the reach and variety of its clinical services, incorporating two new community hospitals. He is a graduate of Amherst College and Harvard Medical School and received his master’s degree in public health from Boston University. Keroack serves on several local boards focused on improving quality of life in his native Springfield and across Western Mass., as well as on several state and national boards.

The Executive Leadership Breakfast is an annual event featuring talks by the region’s leaders on topics of relevance to area businesses and the economy of Western Mass. Sponsors of the June 11 event include Westfield Bank, Chicopee Savings Bank Charitable Foundation, O’Connell Oil Associates, Baystate Health, Big Y, Marois Construction, Health New England, Freedom Credit Union, the O’Connell Companies, Aramark, Collins Electric Co., Fuss & O’Neill, Discount Office Furniture, Polish National Credit Union, and Teddy Bear Pools & Spas.