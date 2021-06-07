MCLA Institute for the Arts and Humanities to Launch Regional Campaign

NORTH ADAMS — From Tuesday, June 1 to Thursday, June 17, the MCLA Institute for the Arts and Humanities will host its annual Summer Symposium, a series of four events on the theme of accountability.

The series will close on June 17 from 2-4 p.m. with an experiential poetry workshop offered by the Mastheads, led by architect Tessa Kelly and poet Sarah Trudgeon. The workshop will launch INSCAPES, a year-long, regional campaign designed to highlight the creativity of all residents across the Berkshires through public poetry prompts and text-based art installations.

Following the workshop, any Berkshire resident can engage with the poetry prompt and enter an original poem on the INSCAPES website. The prompt asks, “what defines the Berkshires for those who live here?” Entrants should write a couplet (a two-line poem) about a specific place in Berkshire County. From the poems submitted on the website, three to six will be selected and featured on billboards designed by the Mastheads and installed throughout the Berkshires. Others will be included in an original video to be screened outdoors at the Pittsfield Common on Saturday, July 24 before a live screening of “Tanglewood in the City.”

Closing out the campaign later this fall, the Mastheads will facilitate an INSCAPES poetry workshop with MCLA students and install their work on Mastheads-designed flags around the MCLA campus.

Registration for the June 17 kickoff poetry workshop can be accessed by clicking here.

To submit an INSCAPE couplet, visit www.themastheads.org/inscapes.