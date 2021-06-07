Country Bank Welcomes Samuel Ortiz to Commercial Lending Team

WARE — Country Bank announced that Samuel Ortiz has joined its Commercial Lending division. A 40-year veteran of the commercial-lending industry, Ortiz is an experienced business-development leader serving Western and Central Mass. He earned an associate degree in business administration from Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) and has attended various banking and financial programs throughout his career, including the School of Finance and Management at Fairfield University. He is also a Certified Internal Auditor.

Prior to joining Country Bank, Ortiz worked for Common Capital, where he was responsible for all aspects of business-loan operations. He also owned his own consulting firm, where he provided small-business loan underwriting, as a consultant, to the Western Massachusetts Enterprise Fund in Greenfield.

“I truly enjoy working with small and mid-sized businesses seeking opportunities to enhance and grow their businesses,” Ortiz said. “Being proactive, creative, and looking outside the box to identify opportunities in helping existing and new customers brings me great satisfaction and pride.”

Miriam Siegel, first senior vice president, Human Resources, added that “welcoming Sam to the small-business lending team at Country Bank is very exciting for us. He has an extensive background working with business owners to develop business plans and financing strategies and, in the process, building long-term partnerships. These partnerships are what define Country Bank, and Sam is a valuable addition to our team and exemplifies our iSTEP corporate values of integrity, service, teamwork, excellence, and prosperity. We are pleased that he has chosen Country Bank to be his employer of choice.”