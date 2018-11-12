EMA Dental Accepting Donations to Toy and Clothing Drive

EAST LONGMEADOW — EMA Dental will accept donations now through December for new, unwrapped children’s toys for ages 1 to 18, and also new or gently used clothing.

There are hundreds of kids in foster care in the Springfield area alone, along with families that cannot afford gifts. To help meet these needs, EMA will accept donations at both its locations at 16 Gerrard Ave., East Longmeadow, and 64 Gothic St., Northampton. As a thank you, EMA will offer coupons for this year’s Festival of Trees.