Leah Martin Photography to Celebrate Grand Opening of Studio on Nov. 15

HOLYOKE — Leah Martin Photography announced that a grand-opening celebration at its Holyoke studio, sponsored in part by Lisa Scheff Designs, will take place Thursday, Nov. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 4 Open Square Way, Studio 213.

The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. and will continue with studio tours; a chance to meet the artists; pop-up surprises, including a pop-up boutique from Sara Anderson of the Humble Fox in Somers, Conn.; refreshments catered by Chez Josef; and giveaways.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming past clients and members of the community to the studio as a way to kick off the newest chapter of Leah Martin Photography,” said Leah Zaskey, owner of Leah Martin Photography.

The studio was designed by the WBENC-certified Lisa Scheff Designs’ interior design team and built by LAKAY Building and Remodeling Inc., owned by Jason Pecoy. Lisa Scheff Designs focused on using Zaskey’s brand colors in a fresh and innovative way to create a warm and welcoming studio for her clients.

“First impressions are important in a small business office, and we wanted Leah’s clients first impressions to be ‘wow,’” said design firm owner Lisa Scheff, who will be available during the open house to talk about the design and inspiration.