New Healthcare Career Options Available at Asnuntuck

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College announced new degree options for students looking to enter a career in the healthcare field. The college has received approval to award associate degrees in massage therapy and registered medical assisting. In addition to the new degrees, the college is also offering certificate programs for certified phlebotomy technician, health career pathway, health information management technician, and certified administrative medical office skills.

The college continues to offer career certification and licensure programs in areas where the Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected growth, including basic skin esthetics, advanced skin esthetics, certified pharmacy technician, certified EKG technician, certified sterile processing technician, CNA/certified patient care technician, dental assistant (X-ray and infection-control certified), emergency medical technician, medical coding and billing (CPC-certified professional coder and CIC-certified inpatient coder), nail technician, ophthalmic assistant, personal trainer (national certification), and veterinary assistant. The college will also be offering a certificate in cosmetology in the near future.

Asnuntuck’s Massage Therapy Clinic is now open to the public. The sessions are available for $25 for one hour or $50 for a two-hour session. Gift certificates are available. Reservations are required. Call (860) 253-3081 to schedule an appointment. The Spa at Asnuntuck is also open. Treatments include back facials, waxing, body treatments, customized facials, makeup application, manicures, and pedicures. Call (860) 253-3083 to make an appointment.

Asnuntuck will host an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.