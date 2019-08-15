Eversource Upgrading Electric System in Western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD — As part of Eversource’s commitment to provide reliable power to its customers, the energy company is investing $4 million in electric distribution system upgrades in the towns of Plainfield, Cummington, Chesterfield, Worthington, Windsor, Savoy, and Dalton. These enhancement projects include replacing more than 130 utility poles with stronger, thicker ones and installing more than 21,000 feet of more resilient power lines. “Our job is to ensure customers have the reliable energy they need to run their businesses and power their lives,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “By making these strategic investments, like the ones in Western Massachusetts, we’re building a more robust and resilient electric grid that will serve our customers well into the future.” ‘Smart switches’ are also being added to the system to help restore power outages more quickly in the event they happen. These devices can limit the number of customers affected by an outage and restore power with computer-assisted technology from the energy company’s operations center even before sending a crew to inspect the line and make repairs. A major component of this upgrade project is connecting two electrical circuits, creating a loop. Once the two electrical systems are tied together it will make substations on either end accessible when needed, boosting the company’s ability to deliver reliable power. Work is continuing in Windsor on Route 9 and, weather permitting, crews are working from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The company and its contractors are coordinating with town officials about potential traffic disruptions while the work is ongoing. Customers may experience short power interruptions during the project, so crews can safely perform the work. Any customers affected will be notified by the company in advance. The project is expected to be complete by this fall