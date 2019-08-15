Tighe & Bond Climbs Six Spots in ENR’s Top 200 Environmental Firms Ranking

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond, a Northeast leader in engineering and environmental consulting, climbed six spots this year to No. 142 on Engineering News Record’s (ENR) 2019 Top 200 Environmental Firms ranking. ENR ranks its list of top 200 environmental firms nationally based on the percentage of their 2018 gross revenue from environmental services.

“Our firm continues to grow its regional market and we are proud to have advanced six spots this year as part of this important national ranking,” said President and CEO Bob Belitz. “The trust our clients place in us and the work of our staff to provide outstanding engineering and environmental services makes Tighe & Bond’s expansion possible.”

Earlier this year, Tighe & Bond also climbed 19 spots to No. 222 on ENR’s 2019 Top 500 Design Firms ranking, moving up a total of 38 spots in the past two years. ENR ranks its list of top 500 design firms nationally based on design-specific revenue from the previous year.

Tighe & Bond provides comprehensive engineering and environmental services to hundreds of public and private clients across the northeastern United States, with emphasis on the education, energy, government, healthcare, industrial, real estate, and water/wastewater markets. A staff of 385 work from nine offices located in Middletown and Shelton, Conn.; Westwood, Pocasset, Worcester and Westfield, Mass.; Portsmouth, N.H., Rhinebeck, N.Y., and Providence, R.I.