William Granger Joins GSB as Chief Information Officer

GREENFIELD — William Granger has been named the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Greenfield Savings Bank.

As CIO, Granger will oversee the operations of the Information Technology Department (IT), support the operation of the bank and develop a long-term strategy for IT for the bank.

He joins Greenfield Savings Bank with more than 20 years in IT and eight years working in the financial and banking industry.

“Technology plays a major role in the success of the bank,” said John Howland, president and CEO of the Greenfield Savings. “Bill Granger’s leadership skills, in-depth knowledge of IT and the financial industry will assure that our bank will continue to offer efficient IT services and build a robust long-term strategy.”

Granger served for six years in the U.S. Air Force and then earned a B.A. in Accounting at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. After graduation, he became a CPA. He also completed the Artificial Intelligence course at the MIT Management Executive Program