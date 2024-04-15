Excel Dryer Pioneers Blueprint for Healthy, Sustainable Workplaces

EAST LONGMEADOW — Excel Dryer recently unveiled a comprehensive office expansion and renovation project. This initiative, rooted in the company’s mission to lead through innovation, aimed to merge beauty, health, wellness, and sustainability into its workplace. The project’s insights and methodologies are set to educate through a unique continuing education unit (CEU) course offered by Architectural Record magazine in its Continuing Education Center, serving as a detailed roadmap of Excel Dryer’s innovative journey.

Guided by the WELL Building Standard as a principal framework, the renovation serves as a case study showcasing Excel’s commitment to integrating the latest and most effective products in support of occupant well-being, productivity, and environmental sustainability. This initiative aims to inspire and educate not just architects, designers, and the construction community, but also owners and facility managers, offering insights into the practical application of sustainability and health-focused principles in commercial interiors and demonstrating Excel Dryer’s leading role in the movement toward more responsible workplace design.

“Our vision was clear from the start — to craft the most beautiful, healthy, and sustainable workplace imaginable,” said William Gagnon, chief operating officer of Excel Dryer. “We are thrilled with the results and proud of how our own latest product solutions were a perfect fit for this lofty goal.”

Katherine Brekka, senior associate and sustainability practice leader at Fennick McCredie Architecture, praised the initiative, noting that “being a part of this groundbreaking project was an extraordinary experience. The innovative blend of space, beauty, and wellness achieved is something I’m incredibly proud of. It represents a forward-thinking approach to workplace design that I was thrilled to contribute to and see come to life.”

The Architectural Record’s CEU course provides a focused overview on the intersection of modern design, health standards, and sustainability in commercial architecture. It provides information on the multiple innovative products used to achieve WELL certification and explores the evolution of hygiene and sustainability post-pandemic, highlighting the importance of touchless technologies in public restrooms to prevent illness. Ultimately, the course showcases how integrated design solutions can promote health, efficiency, and environmental stewardship in commercial spaces.