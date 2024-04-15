Rotary Club to Present ‘Financial Foundations for Women’ on April 25

SPRINGFIELD — The Rotary Club of Springfield will present “Financial Foundations for Women: Bridging the Gap and Connecting Women in Our Community,” a panel discussion that empowers women to take control of their financial future, on Thursday, April 25 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at White Lion Brewing, located in Tower Square at 1500 Main St., Springfield.

The panel discussion will focus on the importance of lifting each other up in the pursuit of women’s empowerment, creating support networks, and seeking financial advice. Attendees will gain valuable insights into securing their financial future for themselves and their families.

The panelists for the event include Carla Alves, Rotarian and vice president at Country Bank; Erica Flores, partner at Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C.; Flavia McCaughey (moderator), Rotarian and vice president of FR Investment Group; Jessica Roncarati-Howe, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts; and Samalid Hogan, Rotarian and CEO of Greylock Management Consulting.

Attendees will also have the chance to network with fellow participants and enjoy heavy appetizers throughout the evening.

Tickets for the event are priced at $40 per person and can be purchased online through the Rotary Club of Springfield website at www.springfieldmarotary.org. For further information, contact Hogan at (413) 342-0013 or [email protected].