Excel Dryer Promotes Joshua Griffing to Director of International Sales

EAST LONGMEADOW — Excel Dryer Inc., manufacturer of the XLERATOR Hand Dryer, announced that Joshua Griffing has been promoted and will serve as the director of International Sales in addition to his current role as director of Marketing. He joined the Excel Dryer team in 2022 as director of Marketing, bringing more than two decades of experience in sales and marketing for international organizations.

“While Joshua only joined us last year, he quickly demonstrated his sales and marketing expertise,” said William Gagnon, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Excel Dryer. “He is a highly effective leader with a wealth of knowledge in international marketing. We are eager for him to expand our marketing initiatives around the world.”

A graduate of Central Connecticut State University with a degree in international business, Griffing has held roles including executive vice president at Sportika Export, president of Raw Food Central LLC, and director of Sales and Marketing at Joining Technologies Inc. In his new role at Excel Dryer, he will be responsible for managing the export sales team, creating targeted territory-expansion plans, negotiating key account agreements, and increasing brand awareness globally.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue to position Excel Dryer as a global leader for sustainable products,” Griffing said. “I will continue that momentum in my new role, working to communicate with customers around the world everything our company and products have to offer, especially in terms of sustainability and health and wellness.”