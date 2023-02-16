Massachusetts Gaming Commission Releases January 2023 Betting Revenue

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that, during the month of January, MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, and Plainridge Park Casino generated approximately $96.9 million in gross gaming revenue (GGR).

MGM Springfield generated $22,853,749 of that: $18,452,254 from slots and $4,401,494 from table games. Those figures generated $5,713,437 in taxes.

Additionally, each property launched sports wagering on Jan. 31. Approximately $65,706 in gross sports wagering revenue was generated at MGM and Planridge for the month of January, which consisted of one day of operations. Encore reported losses of $75,230.

To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.317 billion in total taxes and assessments from the three casino operations since their openings.