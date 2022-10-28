Excel Dryer Welcomes Timothy Bates as Senior Director of Operations

EAST LONGMEADOW — Excel Dryer Inc., manufacturer of the XLERATOR hand dryer, announced that Timothy Bates has joined its growing team as senior director of Operations. He has more than 35 years of industry experience and has spent nearly 25 years in a senior management role.

“Tim brings with him great leadership experience as he makes his transition to Excel Dryer,” said William Gagnon, vice president of Sales and Marketing at Excel Dryer. “We are thrilled to have him join the team and are looking forward to collaborating on ways to build future successes.”

Bates is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts with a degree in industrial engineering. Since starting his career as an industrial engineer, he has held various positions, each with increased responsibilities, including positions such as program manager, director of operations, and general manager/vice president at organizations like Kaman Aerospace Corp. and TigHITCO. At Excel Dryer, Bates will oversee manufacturing and warehouse operations, ensuring the facility is running in a safe, efficient, and profitable manner.

“I am ready to hit the ground running and am already impressed with how efficiently Excel Dryer operates,” Bates said. “I look forward to getting to know the systems in place and working to improve quality and production while ensuring the safety of our most important asset, our employees.”