Top Banner

Healthcare Heroes Special Coverage

Celebrating the 2022 Healthcare Heroes

By 51

View the Gallery from the Oct. 27 Event

[Show thumbnails]

Photos by Leah Martin Photography (order reprints here)

Watch the Oct. 27 Event Here

Show starts at 1:1:38

Healthcare Heroes Class of 2022

Overall, everyone who was nominated this year is a hero, but in the minds of our judges — the editors and management at BusinessWest — eight of these stories stood out among the others. The Healthcare Heroes for 2022 are (click on the names to read their stories):

Lifetime Achievement:

Helen Caulton-Harris, Health and Human Services Commissioner, City of Springfield

Health/Wellness Administrator:

Mark Paglia, Chief Operating Officer, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center

Patient/Resident/Client Care Provider:

Dr. Philip Glynn, Director of Medical Oncology, Mercy Medical Center

Collaboration in Health/Wellness:

Dr. Paul Pirraglia, Division Chief, General Medicine and Community Health, Baystate Health

Collaboration in Health/Wellness:

ServiceNet’s Enrichment Center & Strive Clinic and Its Partners at Springfield College and UMass Amherst

Community Health:

Addiction Consult Service at Holyoke Medical Center

Emerging Leader:

Dr. Sundeep Shukla, Chief, Department of Emergency Medicine, Baystate Noble Hospital

Innovation in Health/Wellness:

Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation

See the BusinessWest 2022 Healthcare Heroes Special Section HERE.

The Healthcare Heroes program is being sponsored by presenting sponsors Elms College and Baystate Health/Health New England, and partner sponsors Trinity Health Of New England/Mercy Medical Center, American International College, and MiraVista Behavioral Health Center.

Watch the Sponsor Videos

Presenting Sponsors

Partner Sponsor

AIC logo20
MiraVista Logo22
MercyMedicalTrinity_Horiz_LOGO2020
Tags:

Related Posts

BusinessTalk with Peter Rosskothen

By

Even Amid a Pandemic, Healthcare Continues to Evolve

By
Helen Gobeil

Helen Gobeil, Staffing Supervisor, Visiting Angels

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis