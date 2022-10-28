Celebrating the 2022 Healthcare Heroes
View the Gallery from the Oct. 27 Event
Watch the Oct. 27 Event Here
Show starts at 1:1:38
Healthcare Heroes Class of 2022
Overall, everyone who was nominated this year is a hero, but in the minds of our judges — the editors and management at BusinessWest — eight of these stories stood out among the others. The Healthcare Heroes for 2022 are (click on the names to read their stories):
The Healthcare Heroes program is being sponsored by presenting sponsors Elms College and Baystate Health/Health New England, and partner sponsors Trinity Health Of New England/Mercy Medical Center, American International College, and MiraVista Behavioral Health Center.