Michael Dias Promoted to Assistant Branch Manager of LUSO Federal Credit Union

LUDLOW — LUSO Federal Credit Union announced the promotion of Michael Dias to assistant manager of its Ludlow and Wilbraham branches. In his new role, Dias will be responsible for overseeing member service and daily branch operations, as well as increasing business-development efforts.

Dias began his banking career at LUSO as a Member Service representative in early 2018 and has most recently served as Member Service Department supervisor and lead VIP banker. In addition to his role at the credit union, he is working on obtaining his MBA in business analytics from Western New England University and serves on the board of directors for the Our Lady of Fatima Festival.

“During his time here, Michael has been a great asset to LUSO and the community as a whole,” said Jennifer Calheno, president and CEO of the credit union. “He has been an amazing addition to our team, and we hope his continued success is just the start of a long-standing relationship with LUSO.”