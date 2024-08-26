Fifth Annual Lenox Jazz Stroll to Take Place Sept. 6-7

LENOX — Mill Town Foundation, in partnership with Berkshires Jazz and the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, announced the fifth annual Lenox Jazz Stroll. The event will take place in Lenox on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7. The Jazz Stroll welcomes attendees of all ages and features performances by acclaimed national artists along with local favorites.

The festivities commence with a ticketed concert on Friday evening at Tanglewood’s Linde Center for Music and Learning. The evening will feature Ted Rosenthal’s All-Star Sextet performing a “Bernstein & Bop” concert with jazz takes on famous Leonard Bernstein compositions. Berkshire vocalist Wanda Houston will perform an opening set with her Resonance Trio. Tickets for Friday’s performance can be purchased at www.bso.org/events/bernstein-bop.

On Saturday, the celebration continues throughout the downtown cultural district, including three concerts at Lilac Park on Main Street from 3 to7 p.m. and various pop-up performances throughout the day. These Saturday performances are free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic and lawn chairs to enjoy the afternoon. Additional Saturday-evening performances at local restaurants will be announced via social media.

In case of inclement weather, Saturday’s performances will be relocated to Duffin Theatre at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, 197 West St., Lenox.