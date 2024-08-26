Nonotuck Resource Associates to Dedicate Lee Office to Kitty Kelly-Curtin

LEE — Nonotuck Resource Associates Inc. announced the dedication of its Lee office in memory of Kathleen “Kitty” Kelly-Curtin. The historical building, located at 14 Park Place, will be publicly dedicated during Founders Day Weekend in Lee, on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.

The Lee Historical Commission unanimously approved the dedication last spring. Previously, the house was named for Edward Bosworth, a local businessman who made it his home in 1872.

“The Lee Historical Commission is pleased that the Bosworth House, rebuilt in 1901 after having burned down, is being dedicated to the wonderful works of Kitty Kelly-Curtin, from one of the Lee community’s long-standing families,” commission member Susan Stone said. “Preservation and meaningful reuse are part of our mission.”

Nonotuck Resource Associates was devastated by the sudden passing of Kelly-Curtin in July. She served as the driving force behind the creation of its Adult Family Care program, spent 26 years as a Shared Living caregiver, and worked for Nonotuck for 17 years, most recently as executive vice president of Operations. She left behind two sons, her life partner, and a large network of family and friends.

Kelly-Curtin grew up in a large family in Lee and graduated from Springfield Technical Community College, Berkshire Community College, Maria College, and UMass Amherst. She was a registered nurse with a bachelor’s degree and held a Massachusetts educator’s license to teach practical nursing.

Her life changed significantly when she began what became a 26-year shared-living journey with Danny MacDonald in 1992. Over a few years’ time, the two grew very close and decided they wanted to live together in a unique model called Shared Living through Nonotuck. In 1996, MacDonald moved into Kelly-Curtin’s home with her young family. The ensuing years were filled with love, joy, amusement, and an outgrowth of special relationships that bonded MacDonald and his community, family, friends, and supporters of all ages. Together, they lived an active and exciting life.

“Kitty’s dedication and passion for helping others were unparalleled,” Nonotuck President and CEO George Fleischner said. “This passion not only shaped the foundation of our Adult Family Care program, but also enriched the lives of everyone she touched. By dedicating our Lee office in her memory, we honor her legacy and ensure that her spirit of love, compassion, and community continues to inspire us all. Kitty’s impact will be felt for generations to come, and it is an honor and a privilege to celebrate her life and contributions in this meaningful way.”

Founded in 1972, Nonotuck offers Shared Living, Adult Family Care, and individualized day services for people with disabilities. Providing support and services at locations throughout Massachusetts, it is the largest shared-living organization in the state.