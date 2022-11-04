FIRST Friday Pumpkin Smash Taking Place Today in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Community members and residents are invited to North Adams’s first post-Halloween Pumpkin Smash today, Nov. 4, as part of the city’s monthly FIRST Fridays.

This month, Second Chance Composting is joining FIRST Fridays to help people compost Halloween pumpkins and raise awareness about composting. People are invited to bring unbleached and unpainted pumpkins downtown to smash into compost. The Pumpkin Smash will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Center Street parking lot behind the Mohawk Theater.

“We are so excited for the first-ever Pumpkin Smash. Since we started Second Chance Composting earlier this year, we had been hoping to create a pumpkin-smashing event in North Adams,” said John Pitroff, the company’s owner. “I have great memories of the fall foliage parade as a kid and would like to be able to create some good memories for the people, especially the kids, in the city. This event incorporates everything that our business is about. We are all about working toward a greater purpose while making a living in the community, and being practical, fun, and educational along the way.”

Downtown businesses will have extended hours, and many businesses and galleries will be hosting openings, closings, and other special events. Students from MCLA will also be able to enjoy the evening’s festivities with a free shuttle service that will loop from Hoosac Hall to downtown every hour.

“It is Halloween season,” Pittroff said, “and we can literally turn the pumpkins into the living dead.”