United Way of the Franklin and Hampshire Region Announces New Executive Director

GREENFIELD — United Way of the Franklin and Hampshire Region announced that Geoff Naunheim will take on the role of executive director. The UWFH board of directors voted unanimously to offer him the position at its October meeting, and he accepted. Naunheim, who has served as interim executive director since the departure of former Executive Director John Bidwell in April, brings five years of experience within the organization.

“The board of directors is really pleased that Geoff will continue in the executive director role after his period as interim ED,” said Andrea Sell, board president. “He brings a great deal of experience from within the organization, knowledge of the region and our partner agencies, and strong leadership skills. We look forward to Geoff’s role in shaping the future of our United Way.”

Most of Naunheim’s tenure at United Way has been spent running its Community Investment program, a term used to describe the community-informed process of distributing community funds and creating partnerships with local nonprofits that are addressing the greatest needs of the region. Naunheim was also instrumental in developing and expanding United Way’s Diaper Bank, which distributes over 100,000 diapers a year across Franklin and Hampshire counties.

Before joining United Way’s Development team in 2017, Naunheim worked in the development departments of two nonprofits focused on education and literacy. He is currently the board president of the Council of Social Agencies of Hampshire County.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this organization as it heads into its second century,” he said. “I feel incredibly lucky to be starting this role with such a strong staff and board. I couldn’t do this without them and look forward to continuing the hard work of serving our community together.”