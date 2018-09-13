Elms College Ranks in Top 100 of U.S. News & World Report List

CHICOPEE — Elms College ranks in the top 100 of Best Regional Universities – North Region in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best Colleges listings.

“That Elms College continues to rank among the best colleges in the entire Northeast is a testament to the quality and strength of our academic programs,” said Walter Breau, vice president of Academic Affairs at Elms College. “We strive to prepare our students for their whole lives — academically, professionally, personally, and spiritually — through a strong liberal-arts curriculum and extensive hands-on learning opportunities, both in the classroom and beyond.”

The rankings evaluate colleges and universities on 16 measures of academic quality that education experts say are reliable indicators of academic quality. These measures are grouped into the following indicators: outcomes (including social mobility and graduation/retention rates), faculty resources (including class size, faculty salary, terminal degrees among faculty members, student-faculty ratio, and full-time faculty ratio), expert opinion (including peer assessment and guidance-counselor assessment), financial resources, student excellence (including standardized test scores and high-school class standing), and alumni giving.