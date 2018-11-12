Florence Bank Hires Three Experienced Banking Leaders in Hampden County

FLORENCE — Florence Bank President and CEO John Heaps Jr. announced the bank has hired three well-known and banking professionals with long-term industry experience in the Springfield area. They will be charged with helping to grow the bank’s Hampden County presence as it expands in that region.

Michael Moriarty will serve as senior vice president/commercial team leader, Joseph Kulig will serve as vice president/commercial loan officer, and Candace Pereira will be assistant vice president/commercial portfolio manager.

“We are very excited about bringing in these three professionals who truly are renowned in the region’s commercial lending world. The trio will focus on further developing commercial relationships in Hampden County and Northern Connecticut,” Heaps said. “This is a big move for us and solidifies our strategic direction. Florence Bank is committed to expanding in Hampden County, and we are thrilled to have these banking leaders from the region join our commercial team to shepherd new growth. They will make Florence Bank even stronger.”

Florence Bank will open a branch on Allen Street in Springfield this fall; last year, it opened the Hampden County Banking Center in West Springfield, its first branch in the county.

Moriarty, Kulig, and Pereira previously worked at Farmington Bank, a $3 billion commercial bank whose assets were recently purchased by Peoples United Bank. At Farmington, Moriarty was senior vice president and regional commercial team leader, Kulig was a relationship manager, and Pereira was assistant vice president. All three previously worked with United Bank.