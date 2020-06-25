Basketball Hall of Fame Makes Contribution to Rotary Club of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — On June 11, John Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and Frank Colaccino, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame governor, CEO of the Colvest Group, and chair of the Westfield Bank 2019 Service Above Self Luncheon committee, presented a check for $6,500 to the Rotary Club of Springfield.

The contribution was from proceeds of the 10th annual Service Above Self luncheon held at the Hall of Fame last November. The Westfield Bank 2019 Service Above Self Award winners were local honoree the Jimmy Fund Golf Committee of Western Massachusetts. National honorees were Bob and Chris Hurley for living out the Rotary motto ‘Service Above Self.’

This is the largest contribution the Basketball Hall of Fame has made to the Springfield Rotary Club since the inception of the awards luncheon 10 years ago.

Next month, the Rotary Club of Springfield will award $10,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations that benefit the Greater Springfield community. This year, all grant projects will relate to serving the Springfield community during the COVID-19 pandemic.