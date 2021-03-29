Florence Bank Promotes Anita Sedlak to VP, Easthampton Branch Manager

FLORENCE — Florence Bank promoted Anita Sedlak to the position of vice president, branch manager of the Easthampton office.

Sedlak brings extensive knowledge and skill to her new role. Prior to her recent promotion, she was the senior assistant branch manager at the Easthampton office. During her tenure at the bank, she has been the recipient of the Florence Bank Community Support Award, which is granted to employees who demonstrate superior levels of involvement in the community. She is a graduate of the New England School of Financial Studies.

Sedlak serves her community as treasurer of Easthampton Dollars for Scholars, finance committee member for the Easthampton Helping Hand Society and a board member of the Florence Bank Easthampton Branch Charitable Foundation.

“We are happy to have Anita take on this new role as vice president, branch manager,” said Kevin Day, president and CEO of Florence Bank. “Her knowledge of the Easthampton community and rapport with our customers make her the perfect choice to serve in this capacity.”