Tara Brewster to Host WHMP’s Western Mass Business Show

NORTHAMPTON — The Western Mass Business Show, the WHMP radio program showcasing business leaders of the Pioneer Valley, will have a new host, Tara Brewster, beginning May 1.

The show explores the experiences and perspectives of entrepreneurs, delving into their aspirations, strategies, and evolution in friendly but probing conversations. It is intended to be both entertaining and instructive, whether the listener runs a company or not. The show airs on WHMP on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Brewster is vice president for Business Development at Greenfield Savings Bank (GSB). It is her mission to form many trusted relationships with business and organizational leaders and help guide them toward how GSB can be a resource and solution for what ails them.

She serves on the boards of several nonprofits, including Double Edge Theater, the Downtown Northampton Assoc., the David Ruggles Center, Hampshire Regional YMCA, MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board, and North Star Self-Directed Learning for Teens. The Smith College alumna is also the co-founder and former co-owner of Jackson & Connor, the upscale menswear store in Thornes, in downtown Northampton.

Brewster takes the microphone from Ira Bryck, who started the show in 2014. Bryck ran the Family Business Center for 25 years and now consults with the leadership-coaching firm Giombetti Associates.

“Tara naturally builds huge and effective networks of colleagues, is a number-one fan of Pioneer Valley, and is wise and funny and curious,” Bryck said. “I will be glad to be a big fan of her show, as I have been a big fan of her.”

Brewster is excited for this new outlet for her enthusiasm and people-connecting skills. “I can think of nothing more exciting than broadcasting the conversations I enjoy having with my area colleagues to a greater number of ears in the region,” she said. “This opportunity will create a larger stage for more voices to be heard and thus find their way into the hearts of our community members. I am grateful to my friend Ira, who is always providing occasions for others to find their voice and new pathways to higher ground. Thank you, Ira — I look forward to having you on the show one day in the near future.”

Interested prospective guests can reach out to Brewster at [email protected].