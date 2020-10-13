CitySpace Welcomes Andrea Kunst as Capital Campaign Manager

EASTHAMPTON — CitySpace announced that Andrea Kunst will fill the role of capital campaign manager for the organization, and will guide the Transformation Campaign, a project to restore and create a flexible performing-arts and community space in Easthampton’s Old Town Hall.

Kunst brings 20 years of advancement experience, raising close to $30 million in funding for schools and mission-driven nonprofits.

“My interest was piqued for this position because the Transformation Campaign is an important project in a great community, and allows me to use a career’s worth of experience to help achieve the goal of an enduring renovated arts and performance space,” she said.

After being introduced to the field of development at a Jesuit middle school in Jamaica Plain, Kunst found her calling and has continued to support organizations with strong missions of meeting community needs. Prior to retiring from Boston public schools, she spent a decade as the director of Advancement for a competency-based alternative high school in Roxbury.

With a last name that translates to ‘art’ in German, she has worked extensively in many creative fields, including writing columns for Boston magazine, teaching technical writing at Boston Architectural Center, managing a jazz club in Cambridge, and serving as board chair for Dorchester Arts Collaborative during its successful opening of Dorchester’s first community art gallery.

In 2016, Kunst began Cushing Mill, a contracting company for schools and nonprofits in need of advancement services. In that role, she has worked for the Center for Health and Food Law Policy at Harvard University, Fields Corner Main Street in Dorchester, All Dorchester Sports and Leadership; Boston Green Academy in Brighton, and Boston Farms Community Land Trust. She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communications from Emerson College.