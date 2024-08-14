Free Community College Subject of HCC Information Sessions on Aug. 15, 19

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will hold virtual information sessions on Thursday, Aug. 15 and Monday, Aug. 19 for anyone interested in learning about MassEducate, the state’s new program for free community college.

The two live, online information sessions will be hosted by HCC Admissions staff on Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon and on Aug. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Last month, Gov. Maura Healey signed the state budget bill, which includes funding for MassEducate. Regardless of age or income, Massachusetts residents who have not yet earned a bachelor’s degree can apply to HCC for the free college program, which includes tuition and fees and a stipend for books and supplies for qualified students. The MassEducate program compliments MassReconnect, the free community-college program for students 25 and older that was launched in 2023.

“We are beyond excited for prospective students to join us and learn more about how MassEducate can help them complete an associate degree or certificate program at HCC,” said Anne Morales Medina, associate director of Recruitment and Enrollment.

The sessions are open to anyone, including prospective students, currently enrolled students, and their family members. To sign up, visit hcc.edu/masseducate.

Those who can’t make it to a virtual session are encouraged to attend HCC’s Registration Express event on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or visit the HCC Admissions and Advising offices on the first floor of the Campus Center, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on Fridays).