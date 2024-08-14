Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Down on the Farm

Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. partnered with the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts’ Hadley Farm on July 19. MBK helped construct greenhouses on the farmland, which are now filled with flourishing tomato plants. Tasks included filling sandbags that are used to hold tarps down to prevent weed growth, as well as shoveling compost to spread over cardboard, creating two 30-foot-long plant beds.

Cool Promotion

On July 23, to celebrate National Ice Cream Month, 250 customers at Smokin’ Scoops in West Springfield got a free medium-sized ice cream courtesy of Verizon. Smokin’ Scoops customers also snagged a coupon for a $50 bill credit toward a new smartphone line activation on select plans at the Verizon store at 1123 Riverdale St. in West Springfield. (Photo courtesy of Verizon)

Community Support

Monson Savings Bank (MSB) recently presented a $7,000 donation to Spirit of Springfield and announced it will be a Golden Circle sponsor of this year’s City of Bright Nights Ball. The bank also donated $3,500 to Spirit of Springfield in support of the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, which took place in May.