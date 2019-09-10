UMass Amherst Ranks 24th Among Public Universities in U.S. News Rankings

AMHERST — UMass Amherst has climbed into the top 25 of the nation’s premier public universities, coming in 24th among the approximately 130 public institutions ranked in the “Best Colleges 2020” guide published by U.S. News & World Report.

The Commonwealth’s flagship campus moved up two slots this year. With student success, graduation rates, and other key metrics on the rise, the university continued its ascent as one of the fastest-rising, top-tier public-research universities in the country, advancing from 52nd in 2010 to 24th in 2020.

“UMass Amherst’s rise to national prominence reflects our commitment to excellence and innovative thinking,” said Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy. “We are dedicated to serving the people of Massachusetts by providing a public university that produces revolutionary ideas and impact on par with the best universities in the nation and the world. As the largest producer of undergraduate STEM degrees in the Commonwealth, the flagship campus plays a vital role in filling the talent pipeline that drives the Massachusetts knowledge economy. We are preparing the scientists, leaders, and innovators who will advance solutions to some of the world’s most complex challenges and will help to maintain Massachusetts’ competitive edge.”

For six years running, UMass Amherst has been ranked in the top 30 public universities. UMass Amherst also ranks 64th in the U.S. News & World Report Best National Universities category, moving up six places from last year’s rankings among 312 public and private institutions rated by U.S. News.

The U.S. News rankings are based on a variety of weighted factors: graduation rate, undergraduate academic reputation, faculty resources, graduation and retention rates, social mobility, alumni giving, financial resources, student selectivity, and high-school counselor ratings. All of the schools in the National Universities category offer a wide range of undergraduate majors as well as master’s and doctoral degrees, while emphasizing faculty research.

The size of UMass Amherst’s entering class this fall, approximately 5,800 students, represents an increase of 790 compared to last year. The university received a record 42,110 applications. Overall undergraduate enrollment this fall is projected to be 22,700.