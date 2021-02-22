Freedom Credit Union Accepting Donations for Blanket, Clothing, and Pajama Drive

SPRINGFIELD — In Massachusetts, one in seven children is growing up in poverty. And with the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are facing increased challenges meeting even basic needs. That’s why Freedom Credit Union has joined other credit unions in the Commonwealth to once again support the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless and its A Bed for Every Child program by participating in the 11th annual Gift of Warmth — Blanket, Clothing and Pajama Drive this month.

“There are a lot of comforts many of us take for granted: a soft bed, a warm blanket, cozy pajamas. Sadly, there are also people — many of them children — who go without,” Freedom President Glenn Welch said. “In past years, we have accepted donations of clothing and blankets, but to keep things simpler and safer during the pandemic, we are instead requesting that our members and the community make cash donations at any of our branches this month.”

Funds raised throughout the month will be used to purchase new blankets and warm clothing, including pajamas, for children in need throughout the region.

“Our members have always been generous when it comes to helping their neighbors in our community,” Welch said. “Every child deserves a good night’s sleep in a warm bed, so we are hoping to make a strong impact this year.”