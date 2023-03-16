Freedom Credit Union Accepting Donations for Local Animal Shelters

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union is again collecting cash donations at all its branches throughout the Pioneer Valley to benefit the Foundation for TJO Animals and the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter. Donations will be accepted through Friday, March 31.

“Animal shelters deliver a vital service in our community,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “They provide food, water, shelter, care, and medical services to approximately 6.3 million animals across the country every year, securing forever homes for more than 4 million. Last year, we raised more than $1,700, a total we hope to exceed this year.”

Freedom Credit Union employees and members, as well as the community at large, are encouraged to make monetary donations directly to local animal shelters or purchase a ‘pawprint’ for $1 or more at any Freedom branch, which will be displayed in the window.

The Thomas J. O’Connor Adoption Center provides animal shelter and adoption services for the cities of Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke. The Foundation for TJO Animals was formed to allow the group to better serve the shelter animals in its care through medical treatments and rehabilitation. This veterinary care allows pets to be brought to the adoption floor, where they will hopefully find their forever home.

The Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter is a volunteer-led group serving the communities of Franklin County. Its mission is to protect and improve the lives of stray, lost, and unwanted dogs by offering a welcoming facility, providing care, and finding good homes for each and every animal.