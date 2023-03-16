Springfield Symphony Orchestra to Host Chamber Concert April 2 in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW — The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will host its second chamber concert of the season on Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 763 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow. The concert will feature the Casey String Quartet, which is made up of Springfield Symphony Orchestra musicians.

Four Springfield Symphony Orchestra string musicians that make up the Casey String Quartet will perform, including cellist Patricia (Tish) Edens, violinist Miho Matsuno, violinist Robert Lawrence, and violist Martha McAdams. The chamber concert will feature works by Edward Elgar, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Benjamin Britten, three composers whose works the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will be performing at its next concert at Symphony Hall on Saturday, April 15. The quartet will also perform a piece by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the SSO box office at (413) 733-2291. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $10 for youth ages 4-18.

For more information about the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and its upcoming performances, visit www.springfieldsymphony.org.