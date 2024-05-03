Freedom Credit Union Collecting Cash Donations to Provide a Bed for Every Child

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union believes every child deserves a great night’s sleep, every night. That’s why it is again holding its annual Month of Giving campaign to support the program known as A Bed for Every Child throughout the Pioneer Valley. The community is invited to stop by any Freedom branch throughout the month of May to support this endeavor with cash donations.

“We appreciate the commitment of our members, staff, and community in supporting this important annual initiative,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “With ongoing support, we can help make sure all children have a warm, cozy place to dream every night.”

This effort began in 2011 when the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless learned that many public-school students were not getting enough sleep because they did not have their own beds. In response, they launched A Bed for Every Child in 2012 with a mission to help children get the restful sleep they need to learn and succeed.

Partnering with schools, healthcare institutions, and nonprofit community partners, each child receives a brand-new mattress and a sturdy custom wooden bed frame. On average, A Bed for Every Child receives more than 200 referrals for beds each month statewide. To date, more than 1,598 children have been helped.

Freedom Credit Union has partnered with the Pioneer Valley chapter of the Cooperative Credit Union Assoc. to support this initiative annually since 2017.