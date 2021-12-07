Freedom Credit Union Continues Partnership with Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union (FCU) is again proud to partner with the Pioneer Valley Chapter of the Cooperative Credit Union Assoc. on A Bed for Every Child.

“A Bed for Every Child is one of our most cherished organizations that we support,” said Glenn Welch, president and CEO of Freedom Credit Union. “We have a strong commitment to our community, and this group is doing amazing work right here in our backyard. Every child deserves a warm, safe place to rest their head for a restorative night of sleep.”

In 2011, the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless learned that many public-school students were not getting enough sleep because they did not have their own beds. In response, the coalition launched A Bed for Every Child with a mission to help facilitate the healthy sleep children need to learn and succeed. Every $250 equals a ‘comforts of home’ package that provides sheets, blankets, pillows, and oral-hygiene kits. Every $350 allows for a ‘bed buddy’ package, which provides one child with a complete bed set.

Each FCU branch is currently collecting cash donations though Friday, Dec. 17 to benefit A Bed for Every Child and help Freedom reach its goal.