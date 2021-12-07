Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts Gets Assistance from Balise Auto Group

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts is getting assistance from a local auto dealer for one of its educational programs about car ownership. Balise Auto Group volunteers will present JA All About Cars, a Junior Achievement program that explores the personal-finance considerations that go into purchasing a vehicle, to nearly 200 students in six area high schools during December.

“We are thrilled to be taking part in this program,” said Alex Balise, director of Marketing for Balise Auto Group. “It is so important for teenagers to understand the ins and outs of vehicle ownership before they start shopping. We hope sharing our knowledge with local students will make them more confident when that time comes.”

JA All About Cars programs are funded by a grant from American Honda Finance Corp. Through the program, students make a real-world connection to the car-buying experience, motivating them to make good financial decisions when buying or leasing. Following participation in the program, students will be able to consider whether a dream car is a realistic purchase for most people, explore their driving needs and things to consider when choosing a car, identify a car that meets their needs, and research the cost and understand the pros and cons of financing or leasing a car.

“JA All About Cars combines two things we are passionate about at AHFC: cars and financial literacy,” said Petar Vucurevic, vice president of American Honda Finance Corp. “The lessons taught by Junior Achievement will help teens make smart financial decisions throughout their lives, and we’re proud to be a part of that mission.”

Jennifer Connolly, president of Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM), added that “buying one’s first car is both exciting and daunting. JA All About Cars introduces students to the essential costs related to buying and operating a first car and offers tips on being smart consumers when purchasing vehicles. We are grateful to American Honda Finance Corporation for providing the funding to allow JAWM to offer this program to our students. And with the knowledgeable and experienced volunteers from Balise Auto, we can provide teens with the critical information they need to make more informed decisions when it comes to vehicle ownership.”