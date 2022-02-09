Freedom Credit Union Holding Blanket, Clothing and Pajama Drive in February

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout the month of February, Freedom Credit Union is once again collecting donations for its annual Gift of Warmth — ­Blanket, Clothing and Pajama Drive, supporting the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless.

“As part of the Massachusetts credit unions, we assist with two annual initiatives for the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless: A Bed for Every Child and Gift of Warmth,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “Since the launch of A Bed for Every Child, more than 9,000 children throughout the state have received a new bed of their own. And as much as funding for beds is important, so are the special touches that make a bed comfy and cozy, which is why we also support the Gift of Warmth — Blanket, Clothing and Pajama Drive.”

Cash donations can be made at any Freedom Credit Union branch throughout the month of February. Funds raised will be used to purchase new blankets, clothing, and pajamas for area children. Donations can also be made online at abedforeverychild.org/ccua, or new blankets, clothing, or pajamas can be purchased and delivered to A Bed for Every Child, c/o Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, 73 Buffum St., Lynn, MA 01902.

“We are so gratified at the way our members, staff, and community step up each year to help ensure that all children in our community can get a warm, comfortable, good night’s sleep,” Welch said. “This is a cause that is close to all our hearts.”

Since 2011, Massachusetts credit unions have donated more than 9,100 blankets and thousands of warm clothing items, including pajamas, for many in need throughout the state.