VOC Mobile Welcome Van Coming to Holyoke, Westfield, and West Springfield

CHICOPEE — Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) has launched a mobile welcome van with the goal of bringing the organization directly to those in the community that could benefit from VOC programs and services. The van will kick off at Key Foods, 13 Cabot St., Holyoke on Thursday, Feb. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. VOC will have some prizes and a limited supply of food bags for those who stop by the welcome van.

The welcome van will also visit Westfield on Wednesday, March 2, noon to 2 p.m., at the Westwood Building, 94 North Elm St.; and West Springfield on Wednesday, March 16, noon to 2 p.m., at the Boys and Girls Club, 615 Main St.

Residents in the communities visited by the welcome van are encouraged to stop by to learn about available resources, ask questions, and even schedule an appointment for VOC’s programs and services. VOC staff will also be able to make referrals for programs and do intakes for fuel assistance.

The mobile welcome van will continue to visit many cities and towns throughout the year and will focus on those communities that are more remote, where it may otherwise be harder for residents to connect with the organization.