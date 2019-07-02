Freedom Credit Union Names Ann Manchino Manager of New Branch

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union announced that Ann Manchino will be managing its new West Springfield branch, following Freedom’s recent merger with West Springfield Federal Credit Union (WSFCU).

“Asking Ann to remain on board to oversee our newly opened West Springfield branch was an easy decision,” said Glenn Welch, president and CEO. “From the beginning of the merger discussions with Ann and her board, I found her to be very knowledgeable about the credit union, her staff, and their members. With over three decades of experience in the banking industry, and with her previous role as manager, she brings direct knowledge, skills, and dedication to help integrate the former members of WSFCU, and to our expanded branch network.”

Manchino manages a staff of seven and previously worked for 18 years at WSFCU, serving as its manager for six years. She has a long history of local community involvement, having volunteered with Credit for Life, St. Patrick’s Committee of West Springfield, West Springfield Park and Recreation, and the American Red Cross.