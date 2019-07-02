Bay Path’s BA in Leadership and Organizational Studies Nationally Ranked

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University’s bachelor of arts (BA) in leadership and organizational studies (LOS) has been named among the top 20 online programs in the country, as ranked by thebestschools.org.

According to the site, bachelor-degree programs in leadership and organizational studies were ranked based on several categories, including academic excellence, strength of faculty scholarship, reputation, range of degree programs, and strength of online-instruction methodology. Bay Path’s program, offered by its American Women’s College, was acknowledged for its accelerated degree program and its distinct Women as Empowered Learners and Leaders program.

“The women who complete the exclusively online LOS degree have developed advanced competencies in planning, organizing, and prioritizing work,” said Jacqueline Snyder, lead LOS faculty for the American Women’s College. “Graduates of the program have critically addressed leadership and organizational topics through a diverse set of lenses: their own, their peers, societal, academia, and industry. These experiences foster leaders who can work effectively with others in different situations. An LOS graduate brings to the workplace true grit to persevere, the intellect of multiple perspectives, and the ability to adapt to the different needs of an organization.”

The BA in leadership and organizational studies at the American Women’s College offers 100% online or a combination of online and on-campus courses, with six different start dates per year. The program is offered in an accelerated version, and has the flexibility to be taken full-time or part-time. It also includes access to mentoring, tutoring, library resources, academic resources, and career services.