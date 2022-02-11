Freedom Credit Union Names Carla Banas Branch Officer in Ludlow

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union hired Carla Banas as branch officer for its Ludlow location. She brings more than 16 years of banking experience to her role, the last several of which were in Ludlow, where she specialized in commercial banking.

“Carla has a depth of experience in community and commercial banking, and a proven track record of coaching and staff development,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “She lives in Ludlow and has a passion for the local community and for helping small businesses.”

In her new role, Banas will oversee the daily operations of the branch, ensure the growth and development of employees, ensure exceptional customer service for members, and grow new business by cultivating lasting relationships.

Outside her professional role, Banas is on the board for Women to Watch and serves as community outreach chair. She is also a member and past president of the Ludlow BNI Core Connections chapter and is active in the East of the River Chamber of Commerce. In her previous position, she was recognized for her work with employed veterans by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.