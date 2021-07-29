Freedom Credit Union Names Kriste Joy Branch Officer for Greenfield, Turners Falls

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union announced it has appointed Kriste Joy as branch officer of its two Franklin County branches in Greenfield and Turners Falls.

“Kriste is truly passionate about Freedom Credit Union and does her best to make sure our name and brand are well-known throughout the county,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “There is no doubt she will be successful in further developing a sense of teamwork, continuity, and consistency among the Greenfield and Turners Falls branches and the members they serve.”

Joy started her career at Four Rivers Federal Credit Union in 2003 and became part of the Freedom Credit Union family through a merger in 2005. A short time later, she assumed responsibility for managing the former Four Rivers branch offices in Turners Falls and South Deerfield, doing so until the South Deerfield location closed and a new, full-service branch opened in Greenfield in 2009.

“I love my community here in Franklin County and am excited to be able to continue to help my neighbors through my work at Freedom,” Joy said. “With our cooperative spirit, we have a big impact on the lives of our local members, businesses, and community.”

Well-known in Franklin County, Joy has developed active relationships with local schools and formed several partnerships for financial-literacy and school banking programs, as well as strong ties with many local businesses and members. She also holds active roles in many local nonprofit organizations, including DIAL/SELF Youth and Community Services, the Greenfield Education Foundation, the Greenfield Business Assoc., and the YMCA, just to name a few.