HCC Foundation Golf Classic Returns After Pandemic Hiatus

HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for the Holyoke Community College (HCC) Foundation’s annual fundraising golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 13 at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield.

Last year’s golf tournament, the 33rd, was cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s tournament will recognize the 75th anniversary of Holyoke Community College. Proceeds ­will go toward student scholarships managed by the HCC Foundation, the college’s nonprofit fundraising arm.

The golf outing begins with an 11 a.m. buffet lunch followed by a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. After golf, participants can enjoy cocktails on the clubhouse porch with beautiful views of the Pioneer Valley, followed by a special dinner and celebration recognizing the 75th anniversary of Holyoke Community College.

“The HCC Foundation could not be more excited about our upcoming golf tournament,” said Patrick Carpenter, HCC’s director of Institutional Advancement. “This is our first tournament since 2019, and it couldn’t be happening at a better time. This is an opportunity to celebrate 75 years of excellence and programs and services that change students’ lives and lift up our region.”

Participants can arrange their own foursomes or sign up as singles. The $185 individual fee includes greens fees, golf cart, lunch, dinner, and refreshments on the course. The cost is $740 per foursome.

Over the past 33 years, the annual HCC Foundation Golf Classic has raised more than $500,000 for HCC scholarships, student-support programs, and classroom technology. To register or sponsor the golf tournament, visit www.hcc.edu/golf.