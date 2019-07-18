Freedom Credit Union Welcomes Andrew Sullivan as Commercial Lending Officer

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union announced the addition of Andrew Sullivan as commercial lending officer.

“Andrew brings a wealth of education and experience in business to his new role with the Freedom Credit Union team,” said Jeff Smith, vice president and chief lending officer. “He’s a native of West Springfield, and his knowledge of that area will directly benefit the customers of our newly opened branch there.”

As Commercial Lending Officer, Sullivan is responsible for working with new and current business owners on their lending needs and the range of services available to them at Freedom Credit Union. He previously served as a small-business lending officer and portfolio manager at Country Bank.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting/business and an MBA from Elms College. He is the founder of the Andrew Sullivan’s Swing for a Cure charity, a golf tournament that has raised more than $30,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.