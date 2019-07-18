Northampton Jazz Festival Taps Samirah Evans to Perform with Young Musicians

NORTHAMPTON — On Friday, July 19, the Northampton Jazz Festival will bring New Orleans vocalist Samirah Evans to the Pulaski Park stage in downtown Northampton as part of the Northampton Arts Council’s Summer Concert in the Park Series.

Opening DJ Ron Freshley will start off the event spinning jazz records, starting at 4 p.m. Isosceles Groove will lead off the set starting at 6 p.m. This jazz trio is made up of three high-school jazz musicians: Cameron Campbell on piano, Conway Campbell on bass, and Jacob Smith on drums. After their set, Isosceles Groove will then back Evans. It’s an example of Northampton Jazz Fest’s goal of providing opportunities to mentor young musicians and develop an appreciation for the uniquely American art form of jazz.