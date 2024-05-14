Gagne Wealth Management Group Expands

GREENFIELD — Gagne Wealth Management Group is expanding its footprint with the addition of two financial advisors, three employees, and an expansion that will double its office location at 238 Main St. in Greenfield. The advising firm, which offers comprehensive estate and income planning, retirement solutions, and investment services, has served Franklin County since 2006.

The acquisition will expand the reach of Gagne Wealth Management, an affiliate of Northwestern Mutual, and comes after Forbes magazine named Gagne Wealth Management to its Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for the third consecutive year.

“Our commitment to all of our clients and local communities has never been stronger,” Merrill Gagne said. “I feel very fortunate to be able to provide solid local jobs and positively impact Franklin County.”

Dave Bonomi, Tad Malek, Sam Smith, Jenn Hoffman, and Lane Simmons have joined the team, nearly doubling its size. Gagne said the expansion will not only allow the firm to continue to grow in supporting its clients, but also provide significant local revenue to continue its support of local commerce and nonprofits.